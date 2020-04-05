Analysts Set Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) PT at $26.00

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 1,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 270,656 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 281,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

