Analysts Set Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT at $58.11

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 346,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,424,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.