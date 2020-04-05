Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 1,560

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,560 ($20.52).
A number of research firms have issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diploma to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.
DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,799.67. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.
