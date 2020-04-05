Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackBerry Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BB opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

