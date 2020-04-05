Analysts Offer Predictions for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

