Analysts Issue Forecasts for Motus GI Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Motus GI from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

MOTS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 154.73%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Motus GI as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

