American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $21,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,955.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,469 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.