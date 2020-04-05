Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.32

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.32 and traded as low as $60.00. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 30,997 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALU. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

