alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €13.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.28 ($20.09).

ETR AOX opened at €12.33 ($14.34) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.69 and a 200 day moving average of €16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

