alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.28 ($20.09).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.33 ($14.34) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.