Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($51.86).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €36.04 ($41.91) on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.20 and its 200 day moving average is €40.78.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

