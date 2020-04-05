Alphacat (ACAT) Market Cap Reaches $357,649.69

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Alphacat has a market cap of $357,649.69 and approximately $35,176.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

