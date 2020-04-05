Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

