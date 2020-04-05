Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Pi Financial downgraded Alio Gold from a neutral rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.71 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ALO stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

