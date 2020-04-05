Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Pi Financial downgraded Alio Gold from a neutral rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.71 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ALO stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

