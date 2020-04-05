Alan Giddins Acquires 3,130 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £29,484.60 ($38,785.32).

LON HILS opened at GBX 901 ($11.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 967 ($12.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Several research firms have commented on HILS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

