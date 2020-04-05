Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.79.
Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
