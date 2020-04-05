Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.