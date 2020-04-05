Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of Akazoo stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
About Akazoo
Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.