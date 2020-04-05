Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Akazoo alerts:

Shares of Akazoo stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akazoo by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akazoo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.