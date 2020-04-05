AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOS. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.65. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$10.97.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.91 million. Research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

