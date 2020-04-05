Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 million and a PE ratio of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aimia will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.41%.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

