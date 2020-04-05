Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as low as $56.45 and last traded at $57.08, 663,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 665,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

