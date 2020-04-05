AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $2.06. AGF Management shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

AGFMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

