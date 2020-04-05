Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Dawson James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.53% and a negative return on equity of 76.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

