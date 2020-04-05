ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

