Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

ACHC stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

