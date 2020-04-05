Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.