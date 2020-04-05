Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) versus Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Critical Contrast

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acacia Communications and Mellanox Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 8 1 0 2.11 Mellanox Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Acacia Communications presently has a consensus price target of $65.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 7.07% 8.59% 6.84% Mellanox Technologies 15.41% 20.61% 16.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acacia Communications and Mellanox Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $464.66 million 5.95 $32.84 million $1.18 56.27 Mellanox Technologies $1.33 billion 5.00 $205.10 million $5.17 22.97

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Mellanox Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats Acacia Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

