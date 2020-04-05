Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.09.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $161,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,207 shares of company stock valued at $574,977. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.