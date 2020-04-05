ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABMD. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $288.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

