ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 19.95.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

