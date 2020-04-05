1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $823.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 1st Source by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

