1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006865 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $31,304.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00459578 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,858,559 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

