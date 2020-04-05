1,415 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PPL by 3,562.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,686,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $21.77 on Friday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

