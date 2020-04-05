$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.42. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

