$1.10 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Align Technology posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

ALGN opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

