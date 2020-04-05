$0.60 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Ball posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

NYSE BLL opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

