Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

