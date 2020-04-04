Woodstock Corp Has $15.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 59.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.50. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

