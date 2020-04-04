Woodstock Corp Buys New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $480.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.87 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

