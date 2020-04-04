Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 317.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDR. Man Group plc grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 307,910 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 102,718 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $758.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

