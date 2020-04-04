Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

