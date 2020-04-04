Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,085,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

