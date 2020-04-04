Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $5,125,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

