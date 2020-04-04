USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $615,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.