Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.