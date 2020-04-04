UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,965,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $91,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $135,230,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UDR by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 467,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after acquiring an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $19,053,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

