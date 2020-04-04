UBS Group AG Sells 6,712 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

