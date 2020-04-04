UBS Group AG Increases Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of James River Group worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. James River Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

