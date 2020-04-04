UBS Group AG Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.