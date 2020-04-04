UBS Group AG Has $4.38 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 436,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 320,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BLDR stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

