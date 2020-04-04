UBS Group AG Has $4.33 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

